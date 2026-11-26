Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A departmental enquiry (DE) will take place against additional commissioner (revenue) Tarun Bhatnagar, posted in Indore. The file related to DE against Bhatnagar will soon reach the office of the Chief Secretary, Ashok Barnwal.

From Barnwal, the file will go to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The enquiry will begin after Yadav's approval. Bhatnagar faces charges of misappropriating government land in the Niwari district, where he worked as a collector in 2022.

The then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced at a public meeting that the government would remove Bhatnagar. After Bhatnagar's removal, the state government issued a notice seeking a reply from him.

According to reports, Bhatnagar sent his reply to the government, which remains unhappy with the answer. The collector permitted selling a piece of land, though the government imposed a ban on its sale.

The collector said the land belonged to him, but a probe revealed that the government owned it.

Bhatnagar also allowed the sale of other government land. The administration plans to conduct a probe against Bhatnagar after four years of his removal.

On the other hand, the file related to an investigation against IAS officer Rohit Sisoniya for the Bhagirathpura tragedy has gone to the Urban Development Department.

The government suspended Sisoniya, the then additional commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation, after contaminated water claimed over two dozen lives in the Bhagirathpura area in the city.

After a few days, the government revoked his suspension and posted him as a collector in the Raisen district. A commission set up to probe the Bhagirathpura case pointed to Sisoniya's negligence, which led to the tragedy. Now, the personnel department will act on the opinions of the Urban Administration Department.

Case of Rishi Garg removed after Harda firecracker factory blast to be closed

The government will close the probe against Rishi Garg, removed after 13 people died in a firecracker factory blast in Harda in 2024. Garg was the then collector of the district. The personnel department issued a notice to Garg. The administration will close the case on the basis of his reply to the notice.