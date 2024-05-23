‘While Following Your Dreams Do Whatever You Can Do,’ Advices Actor Manoj Vajpayee | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ‘While following your dreams, just do whatever you can do. You are doing it for your passion.I do not consider believing in your dreams and standing firm for it as a struggle.' The above lines were said by Bollywood actor of Manoj Vajpayee while interacting with members of the Indore Management Association (IMA). IMA organised a successful session with Vajpayee.

The session was a grand success. It not only focused on the upcoming movie ‘Bhaiyyaji’, but also on the actor’s personal life. Ashwin Palshikar, Secretary, Indore Management Association & Navin Khandelwal, Vice President, Indore Management Association coordinated the session. The grand entry of the actor was backed by the song of his upcoming movie. The actor was asked questions about his struggles during his initial days.

Manoj Vajpayee also recited the famous poem of legendary poet, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar ‘Rashmirathi.’ He also shared the motivation behind him of becoming an actor. The actor was also asked some rapid fire questions. Anil Satwani, Founder & Managing Director, Symbiotec Pharma Lab Pvt. Ltd. and Mohit Jain, Co-founder & CEO, Kimirica Ventures presented memento on behalf of Indore Management Association.

Green Net Hung Up For Shade At Lantern Square

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the mercury is rising to new peaks every day, commuters, especially those riding two-wheelers face a harrowing time due to the heat. In a timely gesture to provide some relief to people on the road, a green mesh cover was installed at Lantern Square on Wednesday.

The area corporator and MiC member Nandkishore Pahadia who is behind the idea said that he plans to put more such nets at several main squares in his ward. He said, “This is a pilot project and if everything goes well then it will be taken ahead with full steam.” The net has been hung at a height of 7 to 8 meters at the square to provide relief to motorists and two-wheeler riders who stop at the red signal.

“The expense for installation of these nets is around Rs 25K to Rs 30K. People can contribute to these expenses and thus help in this initiative for keeping people safe from direct sunlight while halting at the square,” he added. However, by the noon hours of Wednesday, the net hung on the road going from Malwa Mill towards Lantern Square got loose and fell on the road. But by the evening hours, it was re-installed properly.