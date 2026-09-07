When The Journey Became The Destination: Indoreans Finally Get Their Long-Awaited Metro Ride | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For thousands of Indoreans, Sunday was more than the first day of Metro operations — it was the day a dream they had watched take shape on their streets finally became a ride.

As the Metro rolled between Gandhi Nagar and Malviya Nagar, excitement swept through the stations. For residents along the route, the moment was special.

They had watched pillars rise, tracks take shape and stations come alive over the years. On Sunday, they finally boarded the train they had watched being built.

Families arrived with children, youngsters clicked pictures and many passengers hopped on simply for the experience rather than to reach a destination.

Sakshi Sharma, a Vijay Nagar resident and first-year college student, said her long wait had finally ended.

"I have been waiting for this day for almost a year. My college is near Bhawrasla, and now I will definitely prefer the Metro over other modes of public transport," she said.

For Ayush Khaira, a Malviya Nagar resident, the Metro promises to make his daily office commute easier. "I work near Satya Sai Square and live in Mumtaz Bagh. Earlier, travelling to the office was a task. Now the Metro will make my daily journey much more convenient," he said.

Homemaker Anjali Sen from Heera Nagar was equally thrilled. "I have been waiting for years just to experience travelling in a Metro. Today, I finally got that feeling. It is exciting," she said.

Several commuters summed up the mood in their own way. One passenger joked that he was in no hurry to get off: "Today, the destination is not important — the Metro ride itself is the destination."

Another first-day rider described it as "a city tour without traffic jams", while a young commuter said the ride felt like "Indore has finally entered a new chapter".

And for thousands taking their first ride, that chapter has only just begun.