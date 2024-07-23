Wheels Of Faith: 93 Cyclists Embark On 1,800-Km Journey To Vaishno Devi From Madhya Pradesh

Group of cyclists | Picasa

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable display of devotion and unity, a group of 93 cyclists embarked on an 1800-km-long journey from Bhikangaon to Goddess Vaishno Devi Dham in Jammu and Kashmir. This annual pilgrimage, now in its 25th year, commenced with great fanfare on Monday.

At 11:30 am, the devotees gathered at Bhuteshwar Mahadev Temple, where they were warmly welcomed by hundreds of men and women with garlands. The journey began with prayers at Gayatri Temple and Moti Mata Temple, conducted by Pandit Ganesh Dubey.

The community came together to support the cyclists, with various groups and individuals distributing refreshments along the route. Notably, Diksha Welding provided 101 kg of Sabudana Khichdi, Kalu Jogi offered tea and the Swami Vivekananda Group served Poha and Sabudana Khichdi Prasadi in Temla village.

Mohan Bagun district president Sardar Rawat extended his hospitality by providing prasad and a monetary gift of Rs 100 to each pilgrim near the cow shelter at Dodwa.

The local police, led by station in-charge Meena Karnawat, ensured smooth traffic management during the city tour. The cyclists received a heartfelt send-off at Khandwa Naka, where citizens embraced them and bid them farewell.

Among the cyclists was Shahrukh Tanwar, who exemplified Hindu-Muslim unity. Shahrukh, inspired by his faith in Mata Vaishno Devi, joined the journey with the blessings of his family. His friends, Aman Verma and Jai Verma have previously accompanied him on pilgrimages to Omkareshwar and Mahakaleshwar.

This annual pilgrimage not only underscores the deep-rooted faith of the devotees but also serves as a testament to the harmony and unity within the community.