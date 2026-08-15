Wheelchair Tiranga Yatra Highlights Patriotism, Equal Participation Ahead Of Independence Day In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to mark Independence Day celebration, a 'Tiranga Yatra' was taken by persons with disabilities under the banner of Sarthak Sanstha on Friday, sending a strong message of patriotism, dignity and equal participation.

The wheelchair rally began at Kothari Market parking and concluded at Gandhi Hall.

Led by Padma Shri awardee Satyendra Singh Lohia, the rally saw participation from para athletes, entrepreneurs and persons associated with the arts.

Among those present were para-table tennis national player Harshita Shahri, ranked fifth in India, and Bhavishya Jain, ranked tenth.

Sarthak president Deepak Jain (Teenu) said disability does not limit a person's abilities, pointing to the achievements of para athletes and entrepreneurs as examples.

He said the initiative aimed to promote respect, equal opportunities and participation rather than sympathy.

The rally concluded at Gandhi Hall with the national anthem and patriotic spirit, highlighting the pride and commitment of participants towards the nation.