What corona? This grandmom from Indore going strong at 100!

Indore: Age is just a number for those who have a strong will. And Chanda Bai Parmar, 100, has proved her critics wrong. At this age, she battled the deadly virus and has been cured and discharged from hospital after 11 days. Similarly, a 4-year-old boy too reached home after beating the disease.

As many as 82 patients were discharged from four hospitals of the city, including 51 from Shri Aurobindo Hospital, 21 from Index Medical College while 5 each from MRTB Hospital and Choithram Hospital.

Surprisingly, the 100-year-old woman didn’t have any symptoms except for some uneasiness and fever. She was discharged from Shri Aurobindo Hospital.

“Six people of our family were tested positive, including our grandmother Chanda Bai. She didn’t have any symptoms but one of the family members was tested positive after which her samples were also taken,” Deepa Parmar, daughter-in-law of Chanda Bai, said.

She said that Chanda Bai has some hearing problem due to which she couldn’t talk much.

“She doesn’t have any other disease/disorders like diabetes, blood pressure except knee pain. She is healthy and has been officially discharged and is waiting for the relatives to come and take her home. Our grandmother always used to tell us to avoid junk food and maintain a healthy Indian diet and workout to remain fit always,” she said adding that “Hospital had wrongly mentioned her age as 95. Acutally she is 100 years old.”

CMHO Pravin Jadia also confirmed that she is 100 years old.

Those discharged from hospitals include a 4-year-old Devansh Bagni, 5-year-old Asvi Pathak and 70-year-old Kishanlal Sunahare and Munna Lal Gour.

Many of the patients were discharged from the hospital on the basis of new guidelines.