West Indies Seek Extra Coconut Water For Players Ahead Of Indore T20 Clash |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are in full swing for the T20 match between India and the West Indies at Holkar Stadium on Oct 11, with special attention being paid to the players' diet, hydration and recovery.

Ahead of the match, the West Indies team management has requested the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) to arrange additional stocks of coconut water for its players.

MPCA CEO Rohit Pandit said coconut water is routinely made available to players during matches and practice sessions, but the West Indies team has specifically sought extra supplies this time.

The request comes as Indore experiences rising temperatures and hot and dry conditions following recent rains. With players involved in running, fielding, batting and bowling during practice and the match, adequate hydration is being given priority. The team management wants to ensure that coconut water is readily available whenever players require it.

Food arrangements are also being made according to the preferences and requirements of players from both teams. The menu will have a greater emphasis on vegetarian options and is being planned keeping player fitness and post-match recovery in mind.

Apart from food and hydration, special arrangements are being made for player recovery. Ice bath tubs will be provided to help players recover after practice sessions and the match. Recovery facilities are being given attention considering the physical demands of T20 cricket.

Accommodation arrangements have also been made for both teams. The Indian team will stay at the Radisson Hotel, while the West Indies team will be accommodated at the Marriott Hotel during their stay in Indore.

Officials are finalising arrangements for accommodation, practice sessions, transportation and security ahead of the arrival of both teams in the city.