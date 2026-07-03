West Discom To Invest ₹ 266 Crore In Power Capacity Expansion | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major push to strengthen power infrastructure across the Malwa-Nimar region, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company will install around 4,800 distribution transformers and 34 new power transformers over the next 18 months under a Rs 266 crore capacity expansion programme funded by KfW.

The project will cover Indore city, Indore rural, Pithampur, Dewas, Ujjain, Khandwa, Khargone, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Agar, Burhanpur and other districts in the Malwa-Nimar region. The utility expects the upgrade to significantly improve electricity distribution capacity and meet the growing power demand of urban, industrial and rural consumers for the next decade.

West Discom managing director Anup Kumar Singh said the works have already commenced and are targeted for completion by November 2027.

According to the utility, nearly Rs 30 crore worth of works have already begun in Indore city and the adjoining rural areas. Similar infrastructure projects have also been taken up in Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Dewas, Ujjain, Agar, Burhanpur, Khargone and Khandwa districts.

As part of the expansion, 34 high-capacity power transformers of 5 MVA, 8 MVA and 10 MVA will be installed at 33/11 kV substations to strengthen the transmission and distribution network.

The company will also install approximately 1,500 additional distribution transformers of 63 kVA, 100 kVA, 200 kVA and 315 kVA capacities. Besides this, around 3,300 existing low-capacity transformers will be replaced with higher-capacity units to enhance the network's load-handling capability.

Singh said the objective of the programme is to ensure uninterrupted and adequate electricity supply for domestic, commercial, industrial and agricultural consumers by proactively expanding the distribution infrastructure in line with projected demand over the next ten years.