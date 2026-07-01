Indore Municipal Corporation Honours Doctors And Chartered Accountants On Their Day

Swachh City Honours Doctors And Chartered Accountants On Their Day | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) organised a felicitation ceremony on the occasion of National Doctors' Day and Chartered Accountants' Day, honouring the city's distinguished doctors and chartered accountants for their exceptional contributions to society and nation-building.

The event, which was held at Atal Auditorium of the IMC headquarters, was attended by senior CA Yagnesh Desai as the chief guest, while Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav presided over the programme. The awardees were felicitated with mementoes and traditional shawls in recognition of their professional excellence and public service.

Addressing the gathering, Bhargav said that doctors and chartered accountants are two of the strongest pillars of society—one safeguarding the nation's health and the other strengthening its economic system and financial discipline. He noted that celebrating both National Doctors' Day and Chartered Accountants' Day on the same date was a unique coincidence and wished for the continued physical and economic well-being of the country.

The Mayor said the civic body had initiated the felicitation programme four years ago with two objectives: to publicly recognise professionals whose invaluable contributions often go unnoticed, and to involve the city's leading professionals in Indore's development journey by familiarising them with the municipal corporation's achievements and future plans.

Highlighting Indore's progress, Bhargav said the city has emerged as a national model not only in cleanliness but also in innovation, sustainable urban development, culture and food. He added that the corporation continues to implement innovative initiatives that are giving Indore a distinct identity at the national level.

Speaking about the city's long-term vision, the Mayor said the Indore-2047 Vision has been prepared in line with the Prime Minister's vision of a Developed India by 2047. He informed that work on the fourth phase of the Narmada water project has commenced and, once completed by 2029, will nearly double Indore's current Narmada water supply, ensuring future water security.

Bhargav also pointed out that large-scale bridge and flyover construction is currently underway across the city. Acknowledging the temporary inconvenience caused to residents, he compared the situation to the "labour pain" experienced before childbirth, saying the short-term discomfort is essential for creating a modern and better-connected Indore.

Desai praised the city's transformation under Bhargav's leadership, stating that Indore has achieved several milestones beyond becoming India's cleanest city. He highlighted that Indore became the country's first city to issue a Green Municipal Bond and has emerged as a global model, attracting study visits from delegations across the world.

Desai remarked that the greatness of a city is determined not merely by its infrastructure but by its cleanliness, culture, civic participation and administrative efficiency. He said Indore has successfully demonstrated that cleanliness is a shared responsibility of the administration and its citizens. Comparing his hometown, Mumbai with Indore, he observed that Mumbai could not match Indore's standards of cleanliness.

Emphasising professional ethics, Desai said that while mental, physical and financial health are essential, the health of society as a whole is even more important. He described competence, courage and character as the three pillars of success, adding that knowledge, integrity, compassion and accountability define truly great institutions and professionals.

He further said that a CA's qualification represents not only professional competence but also a commitment towards society and nation-building. Just as doctors pledge to serve humanity, chartered accountants contribute to national development through honesty, transparency and financial accountability.

The programme was attended by MiC members Nandkishore Pahadia, Niranjan Singh Chauhan, Rajesh Udawat, municipal officials, public representatives, and a large number of doctors and chartered accountants.

During the ceremony, 20 chartered accountants and 19 doctors from Indore were honoured for their outstanding contributions in their respective professions, social service and public welfare.