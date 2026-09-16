West Discom Nears 1 Lakh Rooftop Solar Milestone As Malwa-Nimar Crosses 90,000 Installations | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company (West Discom) is expecting to cross the milestone of 1 lakh rooftop solar installations by mid-October, with the total number of installations in its Malwa-Nimar service area already exceeding 90,000.

The achievement comes amid efforts to promote renewable energy and encourage consumers to benefit from the Centre’s PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The company has been working to expand solar adoption and facilitate subsidies for eligible consumers.

According to the latest figures released by the discom, more than 90,000 rooftop solar plants have been installed across the Malwa-Nimar region, including those under the PM Surya Ghar scheme and other initiatives.

Of these, around 71,500 installations have been carried out under the PM Surya Ghar scheme alone.

Indore district leads the region in rooftop solar adoption, accounting for nearly 31,000 installations. Ujjain and Ratlam follow Indore among the districts with the highest number of solar installations.

Subsidies worth over Rs 505 crore disbursed

The discom said more than 66,000 consumers have so far received subsidies totalling over Rs 505 crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT) under the PM Surya Ghar scheme.

The subsidy disbursement process is continuing as consumers complete the prescribed procedures and upload the required documents.

Eligible consumers can receive a subsidy of up to Rs 78,000 under the scheme, depending on the capacity of the rooftop solar system installed.

The PM Surya Ghar scheme has contributed approximately 240 MW of installed solar capacity in the West Discom area.

Including installations under other schemes and across various premises, the total rooftop solar generation capacity has reached around 540 MW.

Daily reviews to boost adoption

West Discom managing director Anoop Kumar Singh said efforts were being made at both the company and circle levels to increase awareness about the scheme and encourage more consumers to install rooftop solar systems.

He said applications and progress under the scheme were being reviewed regularly by the company and circle-level superintending engineers. The continuous efforts have resulted in thousands of consumers installing solar plants on their premises every month.

The discom expects the current pace of installation to help it cross the 1 lakh rooftop solar installation mark by mid-October, further strengthening the region’s renewable energy capacity.