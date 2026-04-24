West Discom MD Orders Urgent Steps To Reduce Power Tripping In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company managing director Anup Kumar Singh has directed officials to take immediate and intensive measures to further reduce power tripping incidents across Indore city.

Chairing a review meeting on Friday evening, Singh stressed that despite improvements, there is a pressing need to bring down tripping levels further. He instructed officials to begin intensified efforts from Saturday itself, with a focus on strengthening maintenance operations.

The managing director directed that maintenance work should start early in the morning and power supply must be restored within two to two-and-a-half hours. He also emphasised timely communication with residents, consumer groups, traders’ associations and public representatives through local WhatsApp groups, SMS alerts and Ujjas services. This, he noted, would help reduce complaints and improve consumer satisfaction.

Officials were instructed to remain present on the field during maintenance activities and maintain detailed inspection reports. Singh also called for a strong focus on the quality of maintenance work to ensure uninterrupted and reliable power supply.

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Reviewing areas that witnessed frequent tripping and breakdowns over the past week, he directed officials to complete all necessary pre-monsoon work on high-tension lines in the next two to three days.

Senior officials, including chief engineers SL Karwadia and RC Jain, along with other administrative and technical officers, participated in the meeting and shared their inputs on improving power supply management in the city.