 West Discom: Consumer satisfaction level stood at 98% in March
West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the company take feedback about power services to nearly 500 consumers daily.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 12:43 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The power company claims to have taken feedback regarding services from more than 13,500 consumers in March so far and their satisfaction level stood at above  98 per cent.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the company take feedback about power services to nearly 500 consumers daily. A total of 13,700 calls were made from the company's call centres so far in March, out of which 13,500 have expressed their satisfaction with the services. 

Mobile numbers of these customers are also selected by the software on random basis, on the basis of which calls are made from call centre 1912 to inquire about customer satisfaction or further improvement in the services. 

The MD claimed that the satisfaction level of consumers under the wings the West Zone Company, is maximum at above 98 per cent.  Tomar said that data is prepared on daily basis for feedback in the call centre. 

