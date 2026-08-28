Welfare Society Members Celebrate Rakhi With BSF Personnel In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Raksha Bandhan was celebrated with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the BSF campus on Airport Road by Sunshine Rising Welfare Society. Members of the organisation tied 'rakhi' to the jawans and expressed their respect and gratitude for their courage, dedication and commitment to protecting the nation.

Deepti Mundra said the initiative was aimed at making BSF personnel, who remain away from their families while serving the country, feel a sense of belonging during the festival.

During the programme, the jawans extended Raksha Bandhan greetings to the women and thanked the organisation for the gesture. The celebration reflected the spirit of patriotism, brotherhood and social responsibility.

Members of the society said that celebrating the festival with the nation’s protectors was a small effort to acknowledge their service and sacrifices. The event also provided an opportunity for the participants to strengthen the bond between civilians and security personnel through a gesture of affection and gratitude.