Weekly Special Train Service Upgraded To Superfast Express | Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway has regularised the Mumbai Central-Kathgodam weekly special train service, which will now operate as a superfast express with revised train numbers 21907 and 21908.

According to Ratlam Division PRO Mukesh Kumar, train number 21907 from Mumbai Central commenced regular service on Wednesday, while the return service, train number 21908 from Kathgodam, will begin on Thursday.

The weekly superfast express will run every Wednesday from Mumbai Central and every Thursday from Kathgodam, passing through Ratlam division. The train will halt at major stations, including Ratlam, Kota, Mathura, Bareilly and Haldwani, in both directions.

Railway officials advised passengers who booked tickets under the earlier special train numbers 09075 and 09076 to note the revised train numbers before travel.

Western Railway has also regularised the Kacheguda-Sriganganagar weekly special train service, earlier operated as special service numbers 07053 and 07054. The trains will now run regularly as weekly express services numbered 17601 and 17602.

According to Ratlam Division PRO Mukesh Kumar, train number 17601 from Kacheguda will commence regular operations from July 25, 2026, while train number 17602 from Sri Ganga Nagar will begin operations from July 28, 2026.

The train will pass through Ratlam division stations, including Ujjain and Nagda, and halt at several major stations across Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The service will include AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper and general-class coaches for passenger convenience.

Railway authorities advised passengers with reservations under the old special train numbers to note the revised train numbers before travel.