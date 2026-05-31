Weekend Police Drive Nets 604 Offenders Across Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police conducted a special weekend checking and patrolling drive across all four police zones from Saturday night till Sunday morning and took action against 604 criminals, anti-social elements and suspicious persons.

Acting on the instructions of CP Santosh Kumar Singh, police teams executed 207 pending warrants, including 56 permanent warrants, 64 arrest warrants and 87 bailable warrants.

Action was also taken against 195 motorists found driving under the influence of alcohol under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Traffic violators were also targeted. Police penalised motorists carrying triple riders, seized two four-wheelers fitted with illegal hooters and took action against 55 vehicles using black films on windows.

In separate operations, Kanadiya police arrested a man with an illegal country-made pistol and two live cartridges. Another person was caught with an illegal sword, while one more was arrested with a sharp-edged weapon.

Police seized illegal liquor from two persons, took action against 11 people consuming alcohol in public places and found four people smoking cannabis.

As part of preventive measures, police summoned habitual offenders, updated their dossiers and warned them against future criminal activity. Drone surveillance was conducted in hotspot areas, while officers carried out foot patrols in sensitive locations.

During the drive, police interacted with residents and spread awareness about cybercrime, crimes against women, drug abuse and road safety. Officials said such operations would continue.