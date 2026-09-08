Weekend Outing Turns Tragic As Two Cousins Drown At Lodhiya Kund Waterfall In MP’s Mhow | Representative image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): What began as a recreational weekend excursion ended in tragedy after two young cousins drowned while bathing at the infamous Lodhiya Kund waterfall near Choral.

Simrol police said a group of five youths from Indore had ventured into the dense forest region for a long trek.

Following their arduous hike, the group stopped at Lodhiya Kund to cool off and bathe. During the outing, two members entered deep water and started drowning.

The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old Ajeet Singh, son of Bhupendra Chauhan, residing in Gauri Nagar, and 23-year-old Anjali Chauhan, daughter of Devi Singh Chauhan, hailing from Veena Nagar, Sukhlia.

Nearby villagers rushed to the scene and managed to retrieve both bodies from the water. Simrol police subsequently dispatched the deceased to Mhow Civil Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Lodhiya Kund, along with neighboring picnic spots under Simrol police station like Tincha Falls and Choral, has long been infamous for deadly drowning incidents—accounting for a significant share of fatal accidents in rural Indore.

Officials regularly attribute these recurring tragedies to unsuspecting tourists underestimating water depth, strong hidden currents, and hazardous whirlpools along the rocky terrain.

Local authorities continue to urge visitors to avoid stepping into deep natural waters and to adhere strictly to safety protocols.