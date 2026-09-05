Indore Metro’s Big Leap: Network Expands From 6 Km To 17 Km, Public Service Starts Sept 6 | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s Metro network is set for a major expansion as regular passenger services on the extended corridor from Gandhi Nagar to Malviya Nagar Chowraha will begin from Sept 6.

The launch will mark another significant step towards building a wider, faster and more sustainable public transport network for the city, Metro officials said on Thursday.

The extended Metro service will be inaugurated on Sept 5 at a ceremony at Brilliant Convention Centre in Vijay Nagar.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal will formally inaugurate the expanded service at 4 pm.

At present, Metro services in Indore operate on a roughly 6-km stretch from Gandhi Nagar to Super Corridor-3.

With the latest extension, operational coverage will increase to approximately 17 km, connecting several important residential, commercial and urban areas.

Metro schedule from Sept 6

Particular

Details

Route

Gandhi Nagar to Malviya Nagar Square

Operational length

Approx. 17 km

Stations

16

Service starts

Sept 6, 2026

First train

9:00 am

Last train

7:00 pm

Frequency

Every 15 minutes

Daily operations

More than 80 trips

Digital ticketing for cashless travel

The Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system will support smart ticketing. Passengers can purchase tickets through the MPMRCL mobile application and use UPI, QR codes, e-wallets and other digital payment options for cashless travel.

Promotional benefits for passengers

5% discount on return journey tickets

10% discount on group tickets

8%-15% bonus on eligible mobile-app e-wallet recharges

Maximum 15% bonus on Rs 1,500-Rs 2,000 recharge