Three, Including A Bcom Student, Arrested With MD Drug In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Crime Branch arrested three men for allegedly possessing 17 grams of MD drug and seized a car from them, police said on Thursday. The seized drug has been valued at around Rs 1.70 lakh.

According to the police, a police team was patrolling the city while gathering information about people suspected of possessing or transporting narcotics. When the team reached Shivaji Nagar Sabzi Mandi Road, it noticed a white car parked on the roadside without a registration number.

Three men were sitting inside the vehicle in suspicious circumstances. Police surrounded the car and questioned the occupants. They identified themselves as Rohit Verma, Krish Dubey and Sameer Ahir. During the search, 17 grams of suspected MD drug was allegedly found inside the armrest near the driver's seat.

The three men were arrested, and the suspected drug and vehicle were seized.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and police are now questioning the suspects to find out the source of the drug and identify other people who may be involved in its supply and distribution. Police said Krish Dubey is a third-year BCom student.