Wedding Procession Turns Tragic: One Dead, 25 Injured After Pickup Truck Ploughs Into Crowd In Maheshwar |

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A wedding procession in Gurjar Mohana village under the Maheshwar police station area turned tragic on Friday when a pickup truck ran over guests dancing on the road, leaving one dead and around 25 people injured, including the groom. Rekha Chandel (25), the groom's sister, passed away during treatment at Khargone District Hospital. BMO Atul Gaur confirmed her death.

After the accident, the festive atmosphere quickly turned into chaos, with cries for help filling the area.

Eyewitness Rajesh Rathore said the procession of groom Rakesh Dabar began around 11 am from Sajnipura towards Badipura. A pickup truck following the group suddenly went out of control when the driver allegedly pressed the accelerator by mistake.

The vehicle dragged several guests for nearly 100 metres before crashing into a neem tree and overturning. Several parked motorcycles nearby were also damaged in the incident.

Of the 20 to 25 injured, many suffered fractures in their arms and legs. Maheshwar Police Station in-charge Jagdish Goyal reached the spot and ensured the injured were shifted to hospitals. The groom and others are undergoing treatment at facilities in Maheshwar and Mandleshwar.

Local MLA Rajkumar Mev and Mandal president Vikram Patel visited the Maheshwar Community Health Centre to meet the injured. Mew directed SDM Purva Mandloi, Tehsildar Kailash Sastya and BMO Atul Gaur to ensure proper medical care and shift critically injured patients to Khargone without delay.

Police have registered a case against the truck driver and initiated an investigation to determine whether the incident was caused by driver error or a mechanical fault.

2 killed, 50 injured as vehicle turns turtle

Two elderly persons died and 50 others were injured after an Eicher vehicle carrying a family returning from a wedding overturned near Dhundgaon village on Friday. The victims were returning to Talwadiya after attending a marriage ceremony in Devla village when the vehicle lost control, veered off the road and fell into a roadside pit.

The deceased were identified as Bhagirath Bhairam, 74 and Babulal Rajaram, 79, both residents of Talwadiya. Most of the injured passengers were women. Bystanders rushed to the spot, turned the overturned vehicle upright and rescued those trapped inside before shifting them to Civil Hospital in Sanawad. Out of 50, 36 people are receiving treatment at Sanawad’s Hospital.

After primary treatment, around 14 critically injured persons were referred to higher medical centres. The sudden arrival of a large number of injured persons created chaos at the hospital, with a shortage of beds forcing doctors to treat some patients on the floor.

Administrative officials, police personnel and public representatives reached the site and hospital to supervise rescue and treatment operations. Doctors and medical staff worked continuously to provide emergency care to all injured passengers.

1 dead, 36 injured as truck turns turtle in Khandwa

One person died and 36 others were injured after an overloaded truck carrying around 40 passengers overturned on the Moondi–Sanawad highway in Khandwa district on Friday. The accident occurred near Dudgaon under the limits of Punasa outpost.

The deceased was identified as 60-year-old Babulal, a resident of Talwadiya village. According to reports, the passengers were returning after attending a family function in Thukra Devla village when the accident occurred.

Fourteen critically injured persons were referred to MY Hospital in Indore, while others are undergoing treatment at Khandwa District Hospital. Several victims suffered head injuries and fractures.

According to an injured boy, the accident occurred when two trucks were allegedly racing and collided, causing the vehicle to lose balance and overturn nearly 25 to 30 feet off the road. Villagers rushed to the spot and rescued those trapped under the vehicle.

Police suspect overloading and negligent driving as possible causes. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway.