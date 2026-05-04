Wedding Dispute Turns Fatal On Sunday In Ratlam; Two Killed And Another Seriously Injured. | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A minor dispute during a wedding procession escalated into a double murder in Ratlam late Sunday night, leaving two men dead and another seriously injured.

The incident occurred in the Old Railway Colony area under GRP police station limits, where assailants attacked the victims with knives and bricks. The deceased have been identified as 36-year-old Anand Rawat and 38-year-old Shahbaz Aftab, both residents of PNT Colony.

They died on the way to hospital. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Piyush Rawat sustained a serious neck injury and is undergoing treatment at a medical college.

According to reports, the dispute began during a wedding procession earlier in the night, when a minor altercation took place between the victims and the suspects. Although the matter initially subsided, both sides confronted each other again later, leading to a violent clash.

Piyush Rawat, a resident of Indore who had come to attend the wedding, lodged the complaint. He said Rohit Khandkar, Munna Khandkar and their associates attacked them.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched a search for the suspects.