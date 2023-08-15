We Shape Leaders Who Understand Global Interconnectedness: Rai

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At the G20 University Connect event held at IIM Indore, institute director Prof Himanshu Rai said that they shape leaders who understand global interconnectedness, capable of driving positive change and contributing meaningfully to the G20's mission of sustainable and inclusive growth.

IIM Indore hosted the event in collaboration with the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), under the ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Monday.

Speakers, including IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai, ambassador L Savithri, and Dr Digpal Dharkar of Indore Cancer Foundation, shared their insights and expertise during the event.

In his welcome address, Rai emphasised on the pivotal role of education in shaping a brighter future. He highlighted that education is not only a tool for personal growth but also a catalyst for global progress. Rai underscored the significance of collaborative efforts between academia, industry and policymakers in addressing complex challenges faced by societies worldwide.

He mentioned that IIM Indore’s vision aligns with the G20 mission. ‘Our commitment to excellence in education, research and innovation aligns with the G20's objectives, particularly in fostering sustainable development, inclusive growth and cross-border cooperation,’ he said.

Prof Rai also stressed on the importance of adapting education systems to the evolving needs of the workforce in an era of rapid technological advancements.

Savithri appreciated the cleanliness of Indore city, likening it to an 'A' grade while lauding the campus as an 'A++'. Stressing India's 2023 presidency as a golden year, she emphasised its significance, involving preparatory meetings and domestic outreach, with each state engaged in the exercise. ‘It’s a matter of pride to see that everyone, irrespective of their demographics, knows what G20 is and this reflects our unity in diversity,’ she said.

She also delved into the tracks that shape the G20 agenda, namely the Sherpa track and the Finance track. She elucidated the diverse topics that come under discussion, including energy transition towards a greener world, sustainable development goals and the promotion of eco-friendly lifestyles.

Dharkar delved into the paramount role of healthcare within the G20 context. Highlighting the paradigm shift brought about by COVID-19 pandemic, he spoke about the newfound recognition of health as a cornerstone of global well-being.

Dharkar outlined the pre-pandemic discussions on equitable health and transitioned into India's successful crisis management. He illustrated the transformative power of digital technology, citing India's burgeoning internet user base and smartphone penetration.

A Q&A session moderated by Niyathi Singh, consultant at RIS, was also held during the event. As part of the event, IIM Indore students conducted three competitions that allowed participants to express their viewpoints on pressing global issues and explore practical solutions.

‘The event served as an influential platform for thought-provoking discussions centred on the intersection of education, healthcare and global diplomacy, contributing to advancing key agendas within the G20 framework,’ a press release issued by IIM Indore, said.

