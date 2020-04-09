We are ready if lock-down extends & number of suspects rises: Manish Singh

Amid the talk that the duration of Lock-down may increase further and also the number of Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) suspects and positive patients also raise in the short future, District Collector Manish Singh has expressed confidence to meet any eventuality. He has stated that we have made assessment of the availability of ration and necessary steps have been taken. At the same time, number of beds availability has also been increased.

Talking to media here on Friday Singh shared the planning and preparedness to tackle any kind of eventuality if rises. The city is shocked over sudden number of rise in COVID-19 positive patients by 40 on Thursday and fear that the these numbers may escalate further, District Collector Singh said that online shopping arrangements are going to streamline by IMC, 8 to 10 Dal Mills been asked to start production.

For the supply of the rice the orders have been placed in Haryana. Availability of spices and dairy products are enough. ‘So we have seen at the back-end that even if the lock-down duration increases, then there wills no problem in the supply of food items in the city. 30,000 quintal wheat is specially brought for the pours. The distribution is being made via workers of the public representatives. However, in the rural areas there is no such issue’ Singh added.

-Assessment about the availability of ration made and necessary orders placed for required items.

-Availability of beds is enough even if the number of suspects rises.

-More hospitals roped-in treatment of COVID-19

-District Collector Manish Singh inform about the preparedness for eventuality.

More hospitals To rope-in

Referring about the medical arrangements, Singh said that 250 beds are vacant in SAIMS. We are roping-in multi-speciality Choithram and ESIC Hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 suspected. In 150 bedded Saint Francis Hospital, additional staff is being posted there. Index Hospital already acquired. ‘So the beds and other facilities are available to us. Our roll-out plans are ready. Conducting house to house surveys.

Rising numbers are due to mixing of people

We are assessing that the number of suspected patients would rise. The reason is that the before strict lock-down before March 29, people’s mixing was common. So that more suspects may come in next 7 to 8 days.