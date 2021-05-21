‘We are happy that Indians supported Israel against attack by Hamas, we see it as a good sign’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rony Yedidia-Clein, the In-Charge of Affairs at Embassy of Israel in India, has expressed happiness that during Israel’s conflict with Hamas, Indians supported them. “We are in conversation with our Indian counterpart,” she said on Friday.

Rony was interacting with Indian media virtually on Friday morning. Replying to a query, she expressed her views on India’s support to Palestine in United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“We have had conservation with Indian counterpart. We have understanding with them. In United Nations General Assembly, India condemned Hamas attack on Israel. We see it as a good sign. We are always in conversation with Indian friends. India and Israel have a long standing relationship,” Rony said.

On Friday morning, Israel and Hamas have agreed to a cease-fire after more than 10 days of fighting, officials on both sides said.

Mentioning the strength of Hamas, she said it has a strong military presence and intelligence infrastructure in Gaza Strip. It has developed tunnels and cyber division. “Hamas is using rockets and that are not home made. They are very expensive,” she added.

She expressed hope that Palestinians will reject Hamas, which came in power in 2007. Israel is interested in holding talks with people of Palestine. “We need peace and harmony with Palestine,” she said.