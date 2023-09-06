Ways And Means To Provide Quick Relief To Cyber Fraud Victims Discussed | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop was organised at Rani Sarai Regal Square on the premises of the Crime branch on Tuesday wherein cyber police officers, nodal officers of banks, e-merchants and digital wallets could exchange technical information among themselves in view of the huge rise in the number of complaints related to online fraud.

The workshop was organised under the guidance of deputy commissioner of police (Crime branch) Indore Nimish Agarwal, additional deputy commissioner of police (Crime branch) Rajesh Dandotia, Kamal Maheshwari, nodal officer of cyber fraud Indore branch.

More than 60 nodal officers of various banks, merchants and wallets from every corner of the country and the staff of the Crime branch were present.

The main purpose of the workshop was to discuss ways and means to provide quick relief to the victims of online fraud, to establish coordination between the cyber nodal officers of banks, merchants, wallets and the crime branch and to provide timely technical information related to cyber frauds.

The discussion also focused on point-wise guidelines for timely and appropriate redressal of complaints. Additional deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Dandotia honoured nodal officers of banks, merchants and wallets who have worked effectively with a citation.

