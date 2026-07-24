Waterlogging Persists On MP’s Sitamau Road Stretch

Waterlogging Persists On Sitamau Road Stretch | FP Photo

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): Persistent waterlogging has again submerged the road stretch between Laduna Square and the Ginning Factory in Sitamau, disrupting traffic and damaging the roadway. Inadequate drainage has caused the problem for the past three years, leaving large potholes and erosion along both sides of the road.

Following directions from Mandsaur Collector Aditi Garg, officials of the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) and the toll company inspected the affected stretch on Thursday. Municipal Council Chairperson Manoj Shukla and civic officials also visited the site.

During the inspection, MPRDC officials said the Municipal Council must construct drainage channels on both sides of the road and remove encroachments that obstruct water flow before a permanent solution can be implemented. They added that they could raise the road by four inches after ensuring proper drainage to prevent future waterlogging.

Shukla said residents have faced the problem for the past three years and assured them that district authorities would soon hold a meeting to work out a permanent solution.