 Water Supply Row In MP’s Alirajpur: MLA Sena Patel Rejects Minister’s Five-Day Claim
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Water Supply Row In MP’s Alirajpur: MLA Sena Patel Rejects Minister’s Five-Day Claim

Jobat MLA and Alirajpur Municipal Council president Sena Mahesh Patel has disputed Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan’s claim regarding a five-day gap in water supply. Patel said wards 1 to 18 receive water every one to two days and offered to produce civic records, asking the minister to verify facts.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 01, 2026, 08:28 PM IST
Water Supply Row In MP’s Alirajpur: MLA Sena Patel Rejects Minister’s Five-Day Claim
Water Supply Row In MP’s Alirajpur: MLA Sena Patel Rejects Minister’s Five-Day Claim | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jobat MLA and Municipal Council president Sena Mahesh Patel has disputed Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan's statement that water supply in the district would be available within five days.

Patel said the minister had been given incorrect information and that regular water supply is provided every one to two days in wards 1 to 18.

Patel said occasional pipe leaks or motor failures may result in a two-to-three-day gap in some localities, and described the five-day claim as incorrect.

She said the municipality maintains ward-wise and locality-wise daily records documenting water supply and is prepared to present them to the minister and the public if required.

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Patel advised the minister to verify the facts before making statements, saying constitutional office-holders should make factual statements.

She said the municipality is continuously working to maintain regular water supply and addresses technical faults promptly.

Patel also appealed to residents with outstanding water tax to deposit their dues on time, stating that timely payments would help the municipality become self-reliant and improve water supply arrangements.

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