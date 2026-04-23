Water Supply Restored In Over 95% Of Indore's Bhagirathpura, Claims IMC After Water Tragedy | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation claimed to have restored pipeline-based water distribution in more than 95% of Bhagirathpura, the locality which witnessed 35 deaths due to consumption of contaminated water a few months ago.

Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal conducted an on-ground inspection of the area on Tuesday, reviewing the progress of water supply, sewerage and road construction works. During the visit, additional commissioner Narendra Nath Pandey, zonal officer Anand Raidas and other officials were present.

The commissioner inspected the ongoing Narmada water supply pipeline, sewer lines and road development projects, directing officials to ensure all works are completed within the stipulated timeline while maintaining quality standards.

Officials informed that pipeline-based water distribution has been successfully restored in more than 95% of Bhagirathpura. Water supply through pipelines has already commenced in these areas, while work continues in the remaining pockets. In areas where pipeline restoration is still underway, water is being supplied through tankers.

Singhal also emphasised the need for continuous monitoring of road construction and restoration work to avoid inconvenience to residents and ensure durable infrastructure. Interacting directly with local residents, the commissioner sought feedback on the water supply system. Citizens expressed satisfaction, confirming that they are receiving water regularly and on time.

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To further strengthen the system, Singhal instructed officials to carry out regular water sampling and ensure consistent chlorination during supply. He stressed that maintaining water quality is essential to provide clean and safe drinking water to residents.