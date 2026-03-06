Indore News: High Court Slams IMC For Delay In Submitting Documents On Baghirathpura Water Tragedy

Indore News: High Court Slams IMC For Delay In Submitting Documents On Baghirathpura Water Traged |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has expressed strong displeasure over the failure of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) to submit key documents to a judicial inquiry commission investigating the Baghirathpura contaminated water tragedy, in which around 36 people lost their lives.

Despite clear court orders, the IMC has not yet provided crucial records related to the pipeline network laid in the Baghirathpura area, tender documents, post-mortem reports of the victims and other important files linked to the incident. The court has directed the civic body to submit all relevant documents to the commission within 10 days.

The matter came up for hearing on Thursday before a division bench of Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi, where five separate petitions related to the case were heard together.

Interim report submitted, highlights lack of documents

The single-member judicial commission presented an interim investigation report to the court, stating that the absence of complete documents from the IMC has hindered the investigation and made it difficult to arrive at final conclusions. The court granted the commission four more weeks to submit its final report. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for April 6.

The final findings of the commission are expected to identify the officials whose negligence allegedly led to the contaminated water incident in Baghirathpura.

Court questions delay in submitting records

After reviewing the interim report, the bench questioned the IMC s counsel about the delay in handing over documents to the commission. The lawyer said the documents were being provided, but the court noted that the interim report prepared on March 2 clearly mentioned that the required records had not yet been submitted.

The court also took note of another issue. Residents have been approaching the commission with complaints, documents and evidence related to the incident, but there is no staff member available to receive them. The court directed that personnel be appointed immediately to assist with the process.

Disparity in compensation raised

During the hearing, advocates also raised the issue of compensation provided to the victims families. It was pointed out that while the families of two people who recently died after entering a sewage line were given ?30 lakh each as compensation, families of those who died in the Baghirathpura contaminated water incident received only ?2 lakh each.

The court said it would consider the issue after the commission s final report is submitted.

Suspicion of chemical contamination

Senior advocate Ajay Bagadia told the court that the city has around 110 water tanks, yet deaths were reported only from water supplied from the Baghirathpura tank. He suggested investigators should also examine the possibility that a harmful chemical may have been added to the tank.

Bagadia submitted a pen drive in court, claiming it contained information indicating that an excessive quantity of chemical might have been mixed in the Baghirathpura water tank.

Commission to appoint complaint officer

The court directed the judicial commission to appoint a designated officer to receive complaints, suggestions, documents and evidence from the public so that people can conveniently present information related to the case.

During the hearing, advocates Manish Yadav, Anil Ojha and Vibhor Khandelwal represented the petitioners, while Rishi Tiwari appeared on behalf of the IMC.