Water logging in Cancer Hospital: Another tragedy in waiting? 3 months on, waterproofing plan remains only on paper

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even the 36 deaths of innocent people in Beleshwar Mahadev Temple tragedy couldn’t break the slumber of officials who are sitting on the proposal of solving water logging issue at Government Cancer Hospital.

The project implementation unit of PWD had prepared a plan for water proofing the hospital's basement to solve the decade old problem of water logging, but it couldn’t see the light of day.

A team of PIU had inspected the hospital’s basement in December, and had come up with the solution for the water logging along with the proposal to build a boundary wall of the hospital. A proposal of Rs 76 crore was prepared for the work but it hasn’t been started yet.

The basement of the hospital has turned into a breeding ground of mosquitoes and raises risk of vector-borne diseases among the visitors. The PWD had spent over Rs 40 lakh in the last few years but the hospital couldn’t get rid of the problem.

The long persisting problem of water logging in the basement is of utmost concern as it is also damaging the foundation of hospital building.

Meanwhile, dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said, “We have asked the PWD officials to complete the work. We will hold a meeting on Monday and will discuss the same to get the work done at the earliest.