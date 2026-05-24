Water Crisis Sparks Clash In Vijay Nagar, Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The worsening water crisis in the city is now triggering disputes among residents. A clash broke out between two groups over access to a government tap in the Vijay Nagar area on Friday, prompting police intervention.

According to police, Radha Pancholi, a resident of Scheme No. 54, alleged that she had gone to fetch water from a government tap near her house when some people standing there stopped her from filling water. She identified them as Mukesh, Mahavir and three youths.

When she objected, they allegedly abused and assaulted her.

Police also registered a counter-case based on a complaint filed by Dharmveer Prajapat from the other group. Prajapat alleged that Chetram and his family members came to fetch water from their tap and an argument erupted when they were asked to use another tap.

He claimed that Chetram, his wife Radha, their son and two daughters abused and assaulted him during the altercation.

After the dispute escalated, both groups reached the police station. Police registered cases against 10 people from both sides and launched an investigation.