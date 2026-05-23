'Batter In Dirty Bucket, Popsicles Stored In Open-- Ice Cream Factory Sealed In Indore After Raid Exposes Unhygienic Conditions; Collector Says Facility Operated Without Licence-- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Department raided the Ice Cream Factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district on Saturday.

The Siddhivinayak factory was allegedly operating in extremely dirty and unhealthy conditions.

A video has surfaced, which shows the icecream being prepared in very unhygenic conditions, as the ice cream packets are kept opened and the batter is kept in dirty buckets, in dirty surroundings.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: The Food Safety Department raided an ice cream factory operating under unsanitary conditions.



Indore Collector Shivam Verma says, "As per the Chief Minister's instructions, the district administration is continuously taking action against… pic.twitter.com/hUijTsCHda — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2026

During the raid, officials found that the ice cream factory did not have a valid license and was not following basic hygiene rules. Ice cream was reportedly being prepared in very unhygienic conditions, making it unsafe for consumption.

Speaking about the action, Indore Collector Shivam Verma said that the district administration has been continuously taking strict action against adulterators following the instructions of the Chief Minister.

He said that there has been a decline in quality standards, and the administration is making every effort to ensure proper cleanliness and hygiene is maintained. He said this is why such action is being taken and similar strict action will continue in the future as well.

The Collector further stated that the factory did not have a valid licence, and the conditions in which the ice cream was being prepared were completely unsafe for public health.

इंदौर में आज सिद्धिविनायक आइसक्रीम फैक्ट्री सीज कर दी गई,

बताया गया कि लाइसेंस में कमी थी और मिलावटी साइस्क्रीम बनाई जा रही थी।



लाइसेंस तो पैसे भी देके मिल जाता और मिलावट तो आजकल इंसानों में भी है 🤡 pic.twitter.com/I2KcntmJja — खुरपेंच (@khurpenchh) May 23, 2026

The administration sealed the factory after the inspection. Materials found at the spot were confiscated, and samples of the products were collected for testing.

Officials said further investigation and legal action are currently underway.