Water Crisis Looms After Deficient Rainfall! Administration Trains 'Jaldoots' To Save Drinking Water, Monitor Wells And Hand Pumps In MP’s Jhabua | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Anticipating a drinking water crisis following deficient rainfall, the district administration has launched a village-level water management initiative involving 'Jaldoots' (water ambassadors).

Collector Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat chaired a workshop at the college auditorium on Thursday, directing Jaldoots to identify, conserve and monitor drinking water sources.

Earlier, 'Jal Chaupals' were organised across gram panchayats to prepare village-wise profiles covering existing water sources, availability and alternative arrangements.

Bharsat said irrigation coverage had declined from approximately 1.25 lakh hectares last year to 80,000 hectares this year, highlighting the impact of inadequate rainfall.

Jaldoots will survey public and private wells, hand pumps and other sources, assess water availability and recommend cleaning or deepening wherever necessary.

They will coordinate with village Patels, Tadvis and other residents to promote conservation. One Jaldoot can be appointed in each gram panchayat and two in larger panchayats. Outstanding volunteers will be rewarded.

District panchayat CEO Jitendra Singh Chauhan warned that unauthorised water extraction from public drinking water sources would invite motor seizure and fines under the Madhya Pradesh Drinking Water Protection Act. Water conservation works will receive priority under VB-G Ram Ji.

Agriculture and Public Health Engineering departments trained Jaldoots in water management, reporting problems and preventing wastage. A poster outlining their responsibilities was released.

Additional district panchayat CEO Akshay Singh Markam, PHED official Dayalu Rathore and other officials attended.