Watch video: Congress puts posters in Indore, wishes people in advance for ‘fuel price hike’ on March 10

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Targeting BJP led union government, Congress leaders on Monday put posters across Indore, wishing citizens in advance for expected fuel price and oil prices on March 10.

The posters have been put up by city congress spokesperson Vivek Khandelwal and Girish Joshim. They claimed in the posters that the price of diesel will increase to Rs 120, while Petrol will cross the mark of Rs 125.

“Due to the ongoing elections in five states, the government has not increased fuel prices since November. Now, the price of crude oil has been increased over $118 per barrel, therefore the government will surely show its frustration of their defeat in elections on March 10 by increasing fuel and oil prices,” Khandelwal said.

He added that the government’s lie has been exposed as they were blaming the international oil price for rising fuel prices before elections but they didn’t increase a penny in the last five months even after fuel prices increased.

“People are already burdened with increasing fuel prices and the edible oil is also at Rs 170 per liter which will increase to over Rs 200 after March 10 as the results of five assembly elections are announced. Government is busy in event management and they don't frame people as anti national if anyone is up in arms against inflation,” he added.

Congress has put such posters at Regal Square, Rajwada, Siyaganj, Chhawani and other places.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 03:22 PM IST