e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: 11 villages evacuated, alert issued after water breach in dam in MP

On Friday morning, a video of a dam having a water breach and soil slipping went viral. Taking cognizance into the matter, traffic movement on National Highway 3 has been stopped resulting in a long queue of heavy vehicles on both sides.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
article-image

Khargone/Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): After the water seepage from the dam located in Dhar district Bharudpura, villagers from 11 villages in Dhar and Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh have been relocated to a safer place and vehicular movement on the Agra – Bombay National Highway 3 has been put on halt as a precaution. A heavy police force including Mandleshwar SDM was present on the spot.

According to information, on Friday morning, a video of a dam having a water breach and soil slipping went viral. Taking cognizance into the matter, traffic movement on National Highway 3 has been stopped resulting in a long queue of heavy vehicles on both sides.

According to Collector Pankaj Jain, the Karam dam project is under construction and it was filled with water for the first time. The officials of the department are being contacted and a technical team has also been called from Indore. Any corrective issue in this will be resolved, assured the collector.

The dam was constructed under the Karam Irrigation Project and villages including Simarli, Faraspura, Jahangirpura, Bhandakho, Utawali, Sagliyavar, and Gujri have been evacuated and asked people to reach safer places.

As a precautionary measure, a total of 11 villages around this project have been issued alerts and guidelines have been issued to evacuate them because of security.

Read Also
Bhopal: Unruly behaviour during BJYM national president's visit; state unit summons 18 members from...
article-image
HomeIndoreWatch Video: 11 villages evacuated, alert issued after water breach in dam in MP

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai blog: Maharashtra govt to table supplementary demands for 2022-23 during monsoon session

Mumbai blog: Maharashtra govt to table supplementary demands for 2022-23 during monsoon session

'Disrespectful, disgraceful': Monty Panesar on Aamir Khan starrer Bollywood movie Laal Singh Chaddha

'Disrespectful, disgraceful': Monty Panesar on Aamir Khan starrer Bollywood movie Laal Singh Chaddha

Legends League of Cricket: Sourav Ganguly to lead India for special season 2 match

Legends League of Cricket: Sourav Ganguly to lead India for special season 2 match

Watch video: Coast guard officials rescue 5 crew members of distressed Switzerland-flagged yatch...

Watch video: Coast guard officials rescue 5 crew members of distressed Switzerland-flagged yatch...

Watch Video: 11 villages evacuated, alert issued after water breach in dam in MP

Watch Video: 11 villages evacuated, alert issued after water breach in dam in MP