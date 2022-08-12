Watch Video: 11 villages evacuated, alert issued after water breach in dam in MP

Khargone/Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): After the water seepage from the dam located in Dhar district Bharudpura, villagers from 11 villages in Dhar and Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh have been relocated to a safer place and vehicular movement on the Agra – Bombay National Highway 3 has been put on halt as a precaution. A heavy police force including Mandleshwar SDM was present on the spot.

According to information, on Friday morning, a video of a dam having a water breach and soil slipping went viral. Taking cognizance into the matter, traffic movement on National Highway 3 has been stopped resulting in a long queue of heavy vehicles on both sides.

According to Collector Pankaj Jain, the Karam dam project is under construction and it was filled with water for the first time. The officials of the department are being contacted and a technical team has also been called from Indore. Any corrective issue in this will be resolved, assured the collector.

The dam was constructed under the Karam Irrigation Project and villages including Simarli, Faraspura, Jahangirpura, Bhandakho, Utawali, Sagliyavar, and Gujri have been evacuated and asked people to reach safer places.

As a precautionary measure, a total of 11 villages around this project have been issued alerts and guidelines have been issued to evacuate them because of security.