e-Paper Get App

Watch: Pregnant woman crosses swollen river on JCB in flood-hit Neemuch

The JCB machine was arranged by the local administration and police under the supervision of the local MLA.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 12:17 PM IST
article-image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A pregnant woman was taken to a healthcare facility on a JCB machine in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district after the ambulance failed to reach her house due to heavy flooding in the area.

The incident took place in Rawatpura village in Neemuch district, which is among the 39 districts of Madhya Pradesh where a red alert has been issued due to heavy rain.

The JCB machine was arranged by the local administration and police under the supervision of the local MLA.

The incident was reported on Tuesday when Geeta Bai of Besda, Neemuch, was in labor pain. Due to the water on the culvert, the ambulance could not go to the other side of the river. The local administration and the police arranged a JCB through which the maternity and the kin safely crossed the river. She was then sent to Manasa Government Hospital by ambulance.

A similar incident was reported in Rewa district which borders Uttar Pradesh. The woman, however, delivered the baby in the auto-rickshaw due to the delay in reaching the healthcare centre due to rain-damaged roads.

Moderate to heavy rains with low intensity are likely in Neemuch, Mandsaur and Ratlam, bordering Rajasthan. Over 4,300 people have been relocated to safer places and 2,100 others rescued from flood-hit areas in the last two days.

Read Also
Overcast sky in morning , drizzle in evening drench Bhopal
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreWatch: Pregnant woman crosses swollen river on JCB in flood-hit Neemuch

RECENT STORIES

Russia strikes Ukraine train station killing 22, at least 50 injured

Russia strikes Ukraine train station killing 22, at least 50 injured

Union government executes 'One Nation One Fertiliser' plan under 'Bharat' brand

Union government executes 'One Nation One Fertiliser' plan under 'Bharat' brand

INS Vikrant: India joins elite club capable of building 40,000-tonne aircraft carrier

INS Vikrant: India joins elite club capable of building 40,000-tonne aircraft carrier

Railway job aspirant removes thumb skin, puts on friend's hand for biometric verification; both held

Railway job aspirant removes thumb skin, puts on friend's hand for biometric verification; both held

Texas school shooting: Uvalde police chief sacked for fumbled response

Texas school shooting: Uvalde police chief sacked for fumbled response