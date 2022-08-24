Overcast sky in morning , drizzle in evening drench Bhopal

Visitors at Upper Lake in Bhopal on Wednesday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The residents of the state capital woke up to an overcast sky, the day though remained dry. The city experienced light showers in the evening hours.

Weather department has forecast rainfall activities likely in many districts of Ujjain division and a few places of Shahdol, Rewa, Jabalpur, Sagar, Indore, Narmadapuram, Bhopal divisions.

Likewise, some places of Chambal and Gwalior are also likely to get rains. There will be no major change in weather conditions. Overall, rainfall activities have reduced across the state. During day time, light showers had drenched Ujjain, Satna and Indore. As far as overall rainfall activities are concerned then Madhya Pradesh has received excess rains. However some pockets of the state are battling with rain deficit, Rewa being one such region.

Weather department added that well marked low pressure area prevails over southwest Rajasthan and neighbouring areas with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level persists. Monsoon trough passes through the centre of well marked low pressure area over south west Rajasthan, Ajmer, Shivpuri, Sidhi, Purulia etc.

The cyclonic circulation over North Bay of Bengal now lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwest with height. A cyclonic circulation lies over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level.