WATCH: MP's Mandla district traffic police crushes modified bike silencers with road roller, issues challans

WATCH: Mandla police crushes modified bike silencers with road roller, issues challan | Twitter

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): Mandla district traffic police destroyed illegally modified motorcycle silencers by crushing them with a road roller. A video of the modified silencers being crushed to bits is now doing rounds on social media.

Police targeted these silencers due to their significant contribution to noise pollution. Journalist Krishna Sahu shared it on his twitter handle.

Traffic police officials said that the modified silencers installed in bikes cause problems to common people. It causes noise pollution and thus, the traffic police is identifying such bike riders, seizing the silencers and issuing challans to them.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the Motor Vehicles Act, it is illegal to install and use aftermarket exhausts/modified silencers on the public roads. They create a noise that is much louder than the stock exhausts which creates noise pollution.

Recently, the Indore police also launched a crackdown against the bullet riders who modify the silencers of their bikes to emit firecracker-like sound. The traffic police personnel issued challans for such bullet riders.