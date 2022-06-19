Watch list: Congress announces 18 more candidates for Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After failing to announce the list of its candidates till the deadline for filing nominations, Congress released its second list of 18 candidates late on Saturday. However, candidates in five wards are still to be decided.

Disputes and dissatisfaction among party leaders in selecting the candidates didn’t allow Congress to release its official list in these wards as the tussle between top leaders continued till late night on Saturday.

However, the party had asked all the aspirants from these wards to submit their nominations with the assurance that they would declare the official candidate later.

The wards in which the party has announced the final list of candidates were wards 19, 24 and 30 under Indore-II Assembly constituency, wards 55, 56, 59 and 62 under Indore-III Assembly constituency, wards 66 and 71 under Indore-IV Assembly constituency, wards 37, 46, 47, 48, 50, 51, 52 and 54 under Indore-V.

The wards which were on hold include Ward No 2, 8 74, 80, 81.

“There are multiple aspirants on these wards and all of them are dedicated party workers due to which it takes more time in selecting the candidates. We asked them to file the nominations as the official list would be released soon,” party’s city in-charge Vijayalaxmi Sadho said.

Congress had released a list of 62 ward candidates on Friday and the party leaders tried to satisfy most of its party activists and leaders by giving tickets to almost all the sitting corporators.