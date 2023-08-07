Watch: Kid Among Several Injured As Stage Collapses At CM Chouhan's BJP Road Show In Manasa

Manasa/ Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Over half a dozen panchayat officers, employees and a kid were injured after a stage on which they were standing to accord a grand welcome to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Vikas Parv yatra collapsed.

The incident was reported on Monday afternoon in Manasa tehsil of Neemuch district.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Stage Set Up In Front Of Janpad Panchayat Office

According to information, a stage was set up in front of the Janpad Panchayat office in Manasa to welcome the CM by the Janpad Panchayat, including the assistant secretary and their organisation.

However, tens of workers climbed on the same stage to welcome the CM, and as a result of that, the stage crumbled. Due to which all the workers present on the stage fell down.

The entire incident took place in front of Chief Minister Chouhan, as his vehicle was moving in front of the stage. The entire incident was also caught on CCTV, which later went viral on social media. After the accident, the CM's vehicle stopped there for some time.

Several Injured

One child, along with four employees, and three employment assistants, including DPO Dhruv Tiwari of the Panchayat Rural Development Department, got injured in the accident and have been referred to Neemuch District Hospital.

APO Dhruv Tiwari, employment assistant Rajesh Dangi, Baneshwar, Kanhaiya Lal Rawat, and Bhadana Mukesh Sharma have also been injured. All have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)