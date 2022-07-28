e-Paper Get App

Watch: Deceased carried on cot for postmortem to District Hospital, video goes viral

The ambulance could not enter the hospital campus as the new building area is under construction with no alternate route, claimed kin of the deceased.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 04:17 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A deceased was carried on a cot to the District Hospital Indore for post-mortem accounting for poor road connectivity to the hospital campus.

The ambulance could not enter the hospital campus as the new building area is under construction with no alternate route, claimed kin of the deceased.

The family members of the deceased Lalidhar of Sukhniwas Area said that the agency responsible for construction didn't make any alternate route to the post-mortem department.

"The ambulance couldn't enter the hospital campus due to the accumulation of mud in the new building area. The situation has turned worse during monsoon, added the kin.

Read Also
Bhopal: We will monitor health of kids till 28 days, Shivraj minister on 30 kids getting vaccinated...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreWatch: Deceased carried on cot for postmortem to District Hospital, video goes viral

RECENT STORIES

Illegal hoardings: Bombay HC says executive has to implement orders, court can’t go to streets

Illegal hoardings: Bombay HC says executive has to implement orders, court can’t go to streets

KEAM Result 2022 to be released soon at cee.kerala.gov.in; read when and where to check

KEAM Result 2022 to be released soon at cee.kerala.gov.in; read when and where to check

Sonia Gandhi vs Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha: Here's what we know so far

Sonia Gandhi vs Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha: Here's what we know so far

'RSS ministers eat everything behind closed doors': Sushmita Dev after BJP leader accuses MPs of...

'RSS ministers eat everything behind closed doors': Sushmita Dev after BJP leader accuses MPs of...

Junior national-level boxer found dead of 'drug overdose' in Punjab's Bathinda

Junior national-level boxer found dead of 'drug overdose' in Punjab's Bathinda