Watch: Deceased carried on cot for postmortem to District Hospital, video goes viral

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A deceased was carried on a cot to the District Hospital Indore for post-mortem accounting for poor road connectivity to the hospital campus.
The ambulance could not enter the hospital campus as the new building area is under construction with no alternate route, claimed kin of the deceased.
The family members of the deceased Lalidhar of Sukhniwas Area said that the agency responsible for construction didn't make any alternate route to the post-mortem department.
"The ambulance couldn't enter the hospital campus due to the accumulation of mud in the new building area. The situation has turned worse during monsoon, added the kin.
