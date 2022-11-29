Watch: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Digvijay Singh, and former MP CM Kamal Nath dance with school students as Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Ujjain

The yatra received a warm welcome in Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra has reached Ujjain after completing its Indore leg on Tuesday. As the yatra reached Ujjain, it received a warm welcome from the local party leaders as well as some school students. Gandhi could not stop himself from dancing along with the students. A video of this moment has also surfaced on social media.

In the video, former MP CM Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh can also be seen matching steps with Gandhi and the students.

The Congress Yatra reached Panthpiplai village located in Ujjain tehsil of Ujjain district of the State. Hundreds of workers were seen walking together on the 83rd day of the Yatra.

Currently, the yatra is in Ninora village and at around 2 pm, Rahul Gandhi will leave from Ninora village and reach the Shri Digamber Jain Siddh Kshetra Mahavir Tapobhumi.

Later in the day, he will also offer prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain. He will also address a public meeting here.

The Yatra today resumed form from Sanwer village in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh.

Congress General Secretary Incharge of Communication Jairam Ramesh informed that two allies Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Goa Forward Party also joined the Yatra today.

Today, on the Bharat Jodo Yatra 's 83rd day. Congress's two allies JMM and Goa Forward Party also joined the yatra. There will be no Padyatra this afternoon as Rahul Gandhi will be at the holy Shri Mahavir Tapobhoomi and Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. After that, he will address a public meeting in the city," said Ramesh in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had said that the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra is not for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, but is meant to unite people against "divisive forces".