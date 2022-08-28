Madhya Pradesh: Bajrang Dal protest over interfaith elopement in Dewas district

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Bajrang Dal created a huge a ruckus on Saturday in Udaynagar of Dewas district after an interfaith couple allegedly eloped on Friday.

Irked villagers pelted stones at the house of the youth and his two relatives after they got to know he had fled with the girl. They accused the youth of kidnapping the girl. The mob also allegedly vandalized a religious place. Along with this, two bikes and a car belonging to the family of the youth were also damaged. Police arrived and handled the situation.

Police have registered a case against the youth after the news of the elopement came to the fore. According to sources, two more people are likely to be made accused in the case. However, the police are yet to speak openly on this issue.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tension prevailed in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district after a tribal family accused a 20-year-old Muslim man of kidnapping a woman from their family, officials said on Sunday. Some villagers on Saturday attacked the houses of the man and his relatives in Udainagar village, located 90 km from the district headquarters, following which security was stepped up in the area, they said.

A religious place was also vandalised during the protest, police sources said.

The 19-year-old woman went missing after allegedly going with the man on Friday, following which some of the villagers called for a bandh and demanded immediate arrest of the accused, officials said.