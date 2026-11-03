Waste Water, Pay Up To ₹10,000 Fine As IMC Approves New Water Policy, 300 Borewells And 33 Tankers In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Drawing water through domestic motors, wasting municipal water and violating water-use regulations will now invite heavy penalties in Indore. In a major push towards water conservation and equitable distribution, the Indore Municipal Corporation's Mayor-in-Council (MIC), chaired by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, unanimously approved the city's new water policy on Monday.

The meeting also cleared 300 new borewells, pumps at 100 existing borewells and the purchase of 33 new water tankers to strengthen supply ahead of the summer season.

The water policy goes beyond penalties, focusing on reducing dependence on external water sources, improving groundwater levels through rainwater harvesting, treating wastewater for reuse and protecting lakes, ponds and natural water bodies. It also strengthens accountability in water management and promotes public participation in conservation.

The corporation will purchase 11 electric truck tankers of 300-litre capacity and 22 CNG truck tankers of 8,000-litre capacity. Residents will get a 21-day opportunity from Nov 12 to regularise illegal water connections. The civic body will initiate action against those who fail to comply after the campaign period.

In another significant decision, the MIC ruled out permission for new advertising unipoles while approving 140 new advertising gantries. The corporation's market department will manage advertising on its gantries under prescribed guidelines and collect the applicable charges.

On the employees' front, the MIC approved regularisation of more than 1,800 municipal employees in compliance with a Supreme Court order and decided to consider remaining eligible muster-roll employees on the basis of seniority and priority, without additional charges. It also approved more than 3,000 sanitation worker posts for contractual appointments to strengthen the city's cleanliness system.

Water penalty: What will violators pay?

Under the new policy, those found wasting public water, misusing water resources or directly drawing water from pipelines will face incremental fines.

Violation

First offence

Second offence

Third and subsequent fines

Water wastage/misuse

Rs 2,000

Rs 5,000

Rs 10,000

Motor on tap connection

Rs 5,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Summer water preparedness

300 new borewells to be excavated.

100 existing borewells to get motor pumps.

11 electric tankers of 300-litre capacity.

22 CNG tankers of 8,000-litre capacity.

Seven-day deadline to repair leakage in hired tankers.

Illegal connections can be regularised during the 21-day drive starting Nov 12.

Other important MiC decisions

Roads: Fresh tender for the remaining Sarwate Bus Stand-Chandrbhaga-Machhi Bazaar road; development of the Airport Road-MR-5 link and MR-5 stretch from Tata Steel Square to Chhota Bangarda.

Flyovers: Storm-water line shifting work related to the Radisson and Robot Square flyovers discussed.

Kesharbagh: PPP-based Smart Hub, multi-sports and recreational facility beneath the flyover.

Water infrastructure: Annual maintenance tender for tubewells, handpumps, sumps, hydrants and other water assets across all 22 zones.

Housing: Re-allotment of completed Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) flats to eligible beneficiaries whose booked flats could not be constructed at their original locations.