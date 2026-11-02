Mohan Bhagwat Holds RSS All-India Executive Council Meeting In Indore; Focus On Centenary Plans, Panch Parivartan And Shakha Expansion | VIDEO

RSS All-India Executive Council Meeting Begins In Indore; Focus On Centenary Plans, Panch Parivartan And Shakha Expansion |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The annual meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) All-India Executive Council commenced at the Sant Shri Ravidas Ji Maharaj Auditorium, located at Daly College in Indore on Monday. RSS Chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat and Dattatreya Hosabale inaugurated the event, and offered floral tributes to the portrait of Bharat Mata.

Approximately 400 representatives from across the country are attending the meeting. These include the Sarsanghchalak, the Sarkaryavah, all Sah-Sarkaryavahs (Joint General Secretaries), All-India office-bearers, as well as the Sanghchalaks, Karyavahs, and Pracharaks from all 11 regions and 46 ‘’provinces, along with their associated functionaries. Additionally, the All-India Organizing Secretaries (Sangathan Mantris) and Joint Organizing Secretaries of various Sangh-inspired organizations have also been invited to participate.

Meeting To Continue Till Nov 4

The 3-day meeting will continue until the evening of November 4. It will include a review of the programs organized as part of the Sangh’s centenary year—spanning from Vijayadashami 2025 to Vijayadashami 2026. Discussions will cover the future implementation and follow-up of these programs, as well as strategies to reach various sections of society through them. In particular, the meeting will focus on an action plan to effectively integrate the ‘Panch Parivartan’ (Five Transformations) into social life and ensure their sustained follow-up.

इंदौर, मध्य प्रदेश: राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (RSS) की अखिल भारतीय बैठक की शुरुआत हो गई है। बैठक का शुभारंभ संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने किया। इस दौरान संघ के वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारी और देशभर से पहुंचे प्रतिनिधि मौजूद रहे। बैठक में संगठन की आगामी योजनाओं, गतिविधियों और भविष्य की कार्ययोजना सहित विभिन्न महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दों पर चर्चा की जाएगी। — IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) November 2, 2026

The expansion of ‘Shakhas’ (RSS units) carried out by ‘Swayamsevaks’ (volunteers) during the centenary year will also be reviewed. Deliberations will address ways to make these expanded Shakhas more effective and regular, strengthen them, and establish new Shakhas in as many locations as possible. The meeting will also include discussions on the views presented by the revered Sarsanghchalak in his Vijayadashami address, covering contemporary national and social issues. Deliberations will focus on how to effectively communicate these ideas to society and formulate future action plans accordingly.

Narendra Kumar, All-India Joint Publicity Chief (Sah Prachar Pramukh) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh informed that a special exhibition has been set up at the meeting venue, showcasing the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the gradual development of the Sangh’s work in the Malwa region. The exhibition was inaugurated by the Sarkaryavah (General Secretary), Dattatreya Hosabale, on October 31.