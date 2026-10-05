Waste Not, Wed Knot! Indore Sanitation Workers Dig Through Garbage To Find Woman’s Gold Mangalsutra | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartwarming display of honesty and dedication, Indore Municipal Corporation sanitation workers dug through a pile of garbage to recover a woman’s lost gold mangalsutra.

The incident took place in New Ramanagar, Ward 12, on Sunday. The woman accidentally dropped the mangalsutra into a dustbin while segregating wet and dry waste. By the time she realised it was missing, the garbage had already been collected by a door-to-door waste vehicle and transported to the Sangam Nagar garbage transfer station (GTS).

The worried woman rushed to the GTS and told employees that the jewellery had probably been swept away with the household waste.

Driver Mohit Chauhan, helper Hemant Rajkumar and GTS employees Amar and Govind immediately began searching through the garbage collected from New Ramanagar.

Finding a tiny piece of jewellery amid heaps of discarded material was no easy task. The workers patiently sifted through the waste, refusing to give up.

Their persistence eventually struck gold.

The team located the mangalsutra and Amar and Govind safely handed it back to its relieved owner.

Overwhelmed by the recovery, the woman thanked the sanitation workers and praised their honesty, alertness and commitment to duty.

Zone 4 CSI Vijay Yadav said the incident reflected the integrity and sense of responsibility of employees engaged in the city’s door-to-door waste collection and garbage transfer operations.