Ward Officer In Indore Suspended Over Sanitation Lapse, Penalties Imposed

Sanitation Lapses: Ward Officer Suspended, Penalties Imposed | FP Photos

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Strict action was taken against sanitation officials in the city after a city-wide inspection revealed serious lapses in cleanliness across multiple areas.

Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal conducted an intensive review of sanitation arrangements on Wednesday, accompanied by additional commissioners Prakhar Singh and Shringar Shrivastava, among others. The inspection covered several localities, including Arihant Nagar, Luniyapura Railway Crossing, Loha Mandi, Gadi Adda Railway Crossing, Annapurna Talab, Saifi Nagar Railway Station, Rajendra Nagar, Kailash Marg and Police Lines.

During the inspection, garbage accumulation and poor sanitation were found near Gadi Adda Railway Crossing in Zone 12, Ward 62. Taking serious note, the commissioner ordered the immediate suspension of ward officer Ravindra Khode and issued a stern warning to the concerned sanitation inspector.

In a separate inspection of areas under Zone 20, including Loharpatti, Kailash Marg, Ahilyapura Square and Police Lines, sanitation conditions were found unsatisfactory. Singhal directed a one-day salary cut for ward officers Prithvisingh Chauhan and Dushyant Bode.

Further action was taken following an inspection of a community toilet facility (CTPT) in Rajendra Nagar, where poor maintenance, unclean wash basins and irregularities in record-keeping were observed. The responsible agency was fined ?10,000, while the CTPT supervisor faced a 10-day salary deduction.

Strict action was taken against sanitation officials in the city after a city-wide inspection revealed serious lapses in cleanliness across multiple areas.

Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal conducted an intensive review of sanitation arrangements on Wednesday, accompanied by additional commissioners Prakhar Singh and Shringar Shrivastava, among others. The inspection covered several localities, including Arihant Nagar, Luniyapura Railway Crossing, Loha Mandi, Gadi Adda Railway Crossing, Annapurna Talab, Saifi Nagar Railway Station, Rajendra Nagar, Kailash Marg and Police Lines.

During the inspection, garbage accumulation and poor sanitation were found near Gadi Adda Railway Crossing in Zone 12, Ward 62. Taking serious note, the commissioner ordered the immediate suspension of ward officer Ravindra Khode and issued a stern warning to the concerned sanitation inspector.

In a separate inspection of areas under Zone 20, including Loharpatti, Kailash Marg, Ahilyapura Square and Police Lines, sanitation conditions were found unsatisfactory. The commissioner directed a one-day salary cut for ward officers Prithvisingh Chauhan and Dushyant Bode.

Further action was taken following an inspection of a community toilet facility (CTPT) in Rajendra Nagar, where poor maintenance, unclean wash basins, and irregularities in record-keeping were observed. The responsible agency was fined ?10,000, while the CTPT supervisor faced a 10-day salary deduction.