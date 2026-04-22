Salaries Of Civic Staff From 8 Zones Deducted Over Sanitation Lapses In Indore Salaries Of Civic Staff From 8 Zones Deducted Over Sanitation Lapses In Indore | AI

/Sanitation lapses/

Salaries of civic staff from 8 zones deducted

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

With the central government team’s field inspection under Swachh Survekshan nearing, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is leaving no stone unturned to ensure its cleanliness measures remain intact. Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal is conducting daily inspections and taking strict action if upkeep is found lacking.

Action was taken against sanitation staff of eight out of 22 zones after multiple instances of poor cleanliness were found during a city-wide inspection led by Singhal. During the inspection across several zones and wards, piles of garbage and unhygienic conditions were discovered at various locations, prompting strong displeasure from the commissioner. He reiterated that negligence toward cleanliness would not be tolerated and directed officials to remain vigilant and accountable.

The inspection revealed sanitation issues in Zones 3, 5, 6, 7, 9, 17, 19 and 22. Key problem areas included Shivaji Market near Hukumchand Mill, Pardeshipura, Niranjanpur Mandi under Scheme No 136, Nehru Park’s Dhenu Market and areas around the Super Corridor and MR-10 road near a metro station. Garbage was also found near the Residency Club boundary wall and in vacant plots across multiple wards.

Following these findings, the commissioner ordered a one-day salary deduction for sanitation inspectors responsible for the affected zones and wards. In addition, officials were instructed to ensure mandatory morning field presence and share their live location with the municipal control room daily. Failure to comply led to action against sub-engineers from Zones 9 and 19, including Amjad Khan, Nitesh Boyat and Faizal Khan, whose one-day salaries were also deducted for not reporting their field locations on time.