Ward 43: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Takes Feedback On Cleanliness From Residents Under Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the field inspection under Swachh Survekshan draws closer, the Mayor, Pushyamitra Bhargav, visited Ward 43 in Assembly Constituency No 5 on Friday to review sanitation arrangements and interact with local residents.

During the inspection, the Mayor toured Srinagar and Kalindi Park Colony, assessing cleanliness measures and discussing issues related to sanitation, park maintenance, and water conservation.

Accompanying the Mayor were local corporator Sunita Dinesh Songara, municipal corporation officials, sanitation inspectors, supervisory staff, and Vivek Sinha. Officials briefed the Mayor on the current status of sanitation work in the area, while residents shared their concerns and suggestions.

While inspecting the locality, Bhargav reviewed both internal roads and main streets and directed officials to address civic issues raised by residents. Citizens requested the installation of paver blocks in several areas, to which the Mayor responded positively and instructed concerned officials to take appropriate action.

Bhargav also emphasised the importance of maintaining public gardens and instructed sanitation officials to ensure regular cleaning and upkeep of parks. Highlighting the importance of sustainable civic practices, the Mayor appealed to citizens to actively participate in water conservation efforts.

Water is a precious resource and conserving it is the responsibility of every citizen. The more water we save today, the safer the future will be for coming generations, he said. Bhargav added that both cleanliness and water conservation campaigns can succeed only through active public participation, noting that community involvement is essential for preserving Indore s identity as the cleanest city in the country.