Vyapam case: Five get 7 years rigorous imprisonment for irregularities in 2013 cop recruitment test

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 30, 2022, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh has sentenced five persons to seven years rigorous imprisonment in connection with the Vyapam scam.

Special court judge Nitiraj Singh Sisodia on Thursday convicted Kamal Kishore, Amar Singh, Nagendra Singh and Suresh Singh and Ravi Kumar Rajput for their involvement in rigging a 2013 police recruitment test conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Vyavsayik Pareeksha Mandal, known popularly by its acronym 'Vyapam'.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each, public prosecutor Manuji Upadhyay said in a statement, adding that 32 witnesses were examined along with 220 documents and items.

As per the prosecution, Kamal, Amar, Nagendra and Suresh had hired people to write the MP police constable recruitment test in their place on April 7, 2013. Ravi Rajput wrote the recruitment test for Nagendra, said Upadhyay.

They were convicted under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (impersonation) 420 (cheating), 467 (transfer of valuable security) 468 (forged documents) and 471 (use of forged documents as genuine) as well as provisions of Madhya Pradesh Examination Recognition Act, CBI special prosecutor Satish Dinkar said.

The Vyapam scam hit the headlines in 2013 after it was revealed several exams conducted by it were rigged in exchange for money.

In 2015, the Supreme Court transferred the probe to the CBI.

The name of Vyapam was first changed to MP Professional Examination Board and then, in February this year, to MP Karmachari Chayan Aayog (Staff Selection Board).

