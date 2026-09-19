Vrindavan’s Prem Mandir Replica Draws Ganesh Devotees In MP’s Sendhwa | FP photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A replica of Vrindavan’s famous Prem Mandir has become a major attraction at the Ganesh pandal of the Dinesh Ganj Daru Godam Ekta Sangathan in Sendhwa.

The organisation has installed a large idol of Lord Ganesha inside the replica, attracting devotees from Sendhwa and nearby areas.

The organisation has made the 60-by-100-foot pandal air-conditioned and waterproof. Workers used iron rods, wood, thermocol sheets and velvet fabric to build the structure over nearly three months.

The pandal also features tableaux depicting Lord Krishna’s childhood leelas and other scenes associated with Braj.

Artists from Delhi are staging a Rasa Leela behind the temple replica from 7 pm to 11 pm. The premises also feature large displays depicting Radha-Krishna leelas, while elaborate electric decorations illuminate the route from Gurunanak Chowk to Dinesh Ganj.

Municipal Council president Basanti Bai Yadav, a key guide of the organisation, said the group has been creating elaborate Ganesh pandals for several years to provide devotees with a spiritual experience.

The organisation has been creating themed pandals since 2011, including replicas of Maheshwar Fort, Sanchi Stupa, Kedarnath and Ram Mandir.

Temple-themed pandals attract Ganesh devotees

PALSUD: Ganeshotsav celebrations are drawing large numbers of devotees to temples and decorated pandals across Palsud. Gajanan Utsav Mandal, known as Palsud Ka Raja, has created a replica of Badrinath Dham using thermocol and fabric.

The mandal has been creating elaborate pandals for nearly 29 years. Mahakal Mitra Mandal at Chapadia Mohalla has recreated the Trimbakeshwar temple, while Bhagwaraj Mitra Mandal has built a Mahakaleshwar temple replica.

Several other groups, including Shri Ram Sena Ganesh Utsav Mandal, Chhatrapati Mitra Mandal and Pipleshwar Chowk Ganesh Utsav Mandal, are also holding celebrations. Maha aartis are being performed and prasad distributed at pandals.

Ganesh festival draws thousands

PANSEMAL: Ganesh Utsav is drawing large crowds in Pansemal, where more than 70 committees and families have installed decorated idols and set up colourful pandals across the town.

Illuminated tableaux, religious displays and food stalls have turned the main roads into festival centres, with devotees arriving from nearby villages, Barwani district and areas near the Maharashtra border.

Several committees have prepared themed tableaux, including Aghasur Vadh by Shri Ram Mandir Mitra Mandal, Krishna Janm by Ashtavinayak Group, Shiv Darbar by Sai Mitra Mandal, Krishna Vivah at Prajapati Chowk and Mahakal tableau by Maa Ambe Mitra Mandal.

Jai Bajrang Hindu Vyayam Shala has prepared a seven-day permanent tableau depicting the Narmada. The organisation is celebrating its 36th Ganesh festival and distributing halwa and masala rice as prasad.

Organisers have arranged food and breakfast stalls at Bhoi Plot, Naya Plot, Jalgaon Road, Prajapati Chowk, Main Road and Kargil Chowk. Devotees have also offered Chhappan Bhog and organised Maha Aarti at several pandals.

SDM Ramesh Sisodia, Tehsildar Sunil Sisodia and police station in-charge Vijay Rawat inspected the arrangements. JE Surendra Patel and municipal officials also issued safety instructions.

Kila Gate Ganesh: Sendhwa’s sacred guardian

SENDHWA: The Ganesh idol at Kila Gate, located at the entrance of Sendhwa’s historic fort, remains a major centre of faith for devotees, particularly during Ganesh Utsav.

The idol depicts Lord Ganesha along with Riddhi-Siddhi and Shubh-Labh, and devotees line up for darshan during the festival.

Temple priest Vinod Vyas said the idol is believed to date to the Parmar period, around the 16th-17th centuries, and is associated with the era of the Holkar state.

Devotees traditionally take a vow by offering one blade of Durva grass. After their wishes are fulfilled, they offer 21 Durva blades along with modaks and laddus.

Devotees also perform Tuladan and visit the temple to seek blessings for marriage, childbirth, recovery from illness and relief in difficult circumstances, including court cases.

Devotees proceeding towards the Lord Raj Rajeshwar Temple first worship at this temple.

The temple opens at 4.30 am and remains open for darshan until noon. It reopens from 5 pm to 10 pm.

On Wednesdays, Chaturthi and Ekadashi, priests adorn the idol with a chola. During the 10-day Ganesh Utsav, priests perform special chola decoration, abhishek and Atharvashirsha prayers.